Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 820 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 16.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 42.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.