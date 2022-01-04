Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 610 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

