Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,706 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

