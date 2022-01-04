Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

