Shell Asset Management Co. Has $757,000 Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

