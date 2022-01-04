Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Down 93.8% in December

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEII traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,789. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

