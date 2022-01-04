Shadow Token Tops One Day Volume of $237.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Shadow Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $390,380.36 and $237.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Shadow Token Coin Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shadow Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

