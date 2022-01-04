SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $236.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.62 and a 200 day moving average of $226.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.