SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

NYSE SON opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

