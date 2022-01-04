SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Innoviva worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.49. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

