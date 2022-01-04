SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,246 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Yelp by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,470 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Yelp by 492.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,994 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 51.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YELP opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.