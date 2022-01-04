SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1,769.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avanos Medical worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

