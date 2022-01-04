SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

