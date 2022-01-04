ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.94

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.94 and last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 100668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,077 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

