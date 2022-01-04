ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $722.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $722.27.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NOW opened at $630.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 578.11, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $657.65 and its 200-day moving average is $625.67. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

