Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $434,878.73 and $2,292.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00073278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.31 or 0.08214274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,717.14 or 1.00134677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

