SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

