Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,060 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $50,930,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $39,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

