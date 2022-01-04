Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $9.34 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

