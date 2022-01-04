Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,867,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 503,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.