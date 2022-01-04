Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 316,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

