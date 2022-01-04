Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 392,600 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 392,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $395,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 168.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 553.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

