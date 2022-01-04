Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $7.02 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.02 or 0.00015054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $33.50 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00294744 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.