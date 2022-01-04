Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.17

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.17 and last traded at $114.13, with a volume of 832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

