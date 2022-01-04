Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286,730 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after buying an additional 136,429 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

