Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $1.750-$1.830 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $845.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.