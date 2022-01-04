Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Up 4.9%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 486,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,190,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

