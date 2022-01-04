Scala Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $2,445.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

