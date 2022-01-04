SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.75.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $379.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.18 and its 200 day moving average is $347.11. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 144.44 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 186.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.