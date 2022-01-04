Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,936. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $174.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

