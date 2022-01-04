Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,455,000 after buying an additional 203,040 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

