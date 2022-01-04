Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

