Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

