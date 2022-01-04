Sandy Spring Bank Has $766,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $462.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.