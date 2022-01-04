Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.82 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day moving average of $206.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

