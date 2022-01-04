Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 14,785 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1,976.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

