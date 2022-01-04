salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CRM traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.71. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.78, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,699 shares of company stock worth $132,792,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
