salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.71. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.78, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,699 shares of company stock worth $132,792,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

