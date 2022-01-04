Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,103 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.10. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.