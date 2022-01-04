Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,103 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.10. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

