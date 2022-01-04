Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,880 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $36,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 197,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $283.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

