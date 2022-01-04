SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $3.14 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00074968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.80 or 0.08229471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00079485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.56 or 0.99781773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

