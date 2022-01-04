SafeInsure Achieves Market Cap of $211,962.16 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $211,962.16 and $248.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020125 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,023,271 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

