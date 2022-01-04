SafeBlast One Day Trading Volume Tops $175,055.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $175,055.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.46 or 0.00930481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.05 or 0.00262003 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

