Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 78,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 44,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

About Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

