Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:R traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.74. 17,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after buying an additional 303,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

