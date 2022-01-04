Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $829,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $338.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

