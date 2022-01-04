Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 174,875 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $82,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average is $158.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

