Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169,167 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $109,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

NYSE:DHI opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

