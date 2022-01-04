Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $120.97 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $120,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

