Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $93,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.62.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

