Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 81,101 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,101 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $103,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

